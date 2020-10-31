Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 41,204 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,204 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at $41,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $542,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,746. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

