Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in The Timken in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Timken by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Timken by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in The Timken by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

TKR stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. 706,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,197. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $4,390,042.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 389,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,718,932.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $189,509.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,860.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,102. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

