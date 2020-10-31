Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 25,638 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

APAM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.06. 551,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,937. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 189.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.37%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

