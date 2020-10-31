Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.91. 279,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,164. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

UFPI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $1,679,324.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,886,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,204 shares of company stock worth $3,876,071 over the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

