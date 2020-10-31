Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $636,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 49.1% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 29.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 81.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $19.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $501.36. 10,434,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,911,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $526.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark upgraded NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.64.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.