Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $893,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,039 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,060,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,734,000 after purchasing an additional 292,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,992,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,753,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,081 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,133,000 after purchasing an additional 682,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,579,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,769. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average is $64.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

