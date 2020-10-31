Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $920,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,703 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,953,000 after buying an additional 1,300,155 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 50.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,892,000 after buying an additional 1,126,530 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $44,169,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Equity Residential by 8.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,032,000 after buying an additional 579,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,926,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,816. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average is $57.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

