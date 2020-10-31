Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $676,000 in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COOP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 92,745 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 150,681 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 99,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. 1,064,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,545. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COOP. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

