Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of B&G Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 694.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 6,576.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE:BGS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 901,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.57 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

