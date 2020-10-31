Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,342,000 after purchasing an additional 301,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 26,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.28.

NYSE:FBHS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.61. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $90.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $3,091,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,971 shares of company stock worth $6,990,266 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.