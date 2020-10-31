Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164,302 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,478,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 865,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,722,000 after purchasing an additional 42,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.89.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $13.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $497.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.21, a PEG ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $533.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total value of $63,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $682,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.