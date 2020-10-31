Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 11,711 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 195.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,394,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,589,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,178. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average is $80.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

