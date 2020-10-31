Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,951,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,531,000 after purchasing an additional 124,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in National Beverage by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 139,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in National Beverage by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 310,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,629. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.44. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $93.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.89 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

