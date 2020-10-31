Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 127.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 696.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $3.98 on Friday, reaching $134.23. The stock had a trading volume of 786,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,781. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.71. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $134.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.02.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.