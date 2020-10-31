Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Avnet during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 39.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 187.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 811,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,259. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

