Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.12. 2,501,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,614. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.61. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.