Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,562 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,568,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in NetApp by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,062 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,804,000 after buying an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 562,559 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 513.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 64,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 54,286 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Cowen boosted their price target on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Summit Insights raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTAP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.89. 1,548,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,343. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.