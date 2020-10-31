Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 528 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,383. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $251.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.58 and a 200-day moving average of $215.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,683 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.22.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

