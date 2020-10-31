Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,628,000 after buying an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,671,000 after purchasing an additional 112,055 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 16.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,642,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,647,000 after purchasing an additional 378,729 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Hologic by 57.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,567,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,327,000 after acquiring an additional 573,858 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth $88,797,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,944. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.87. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $73.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit