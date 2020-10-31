Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,628,000 after buying an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,671,000 after purchasing an additional 112,055 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 16.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,642,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,647,000 after purchasing an additional 378,729 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Hologic by 57.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,567,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,327,000 after acquiring an additional 573,858 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth $88,797,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,944. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.87. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $73.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

