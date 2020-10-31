Cooper Tire & Rubber Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Shares of CTB opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $764.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CTB. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

