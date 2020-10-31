CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.53). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. On average, analysts expect CorePoint Lodging to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $4.78. 249,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,455. The company has a market capitalization of $278.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.69. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

CPLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

Earnings History for CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

