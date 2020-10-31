CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Announces Earnings Results

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. CoreSite Realty updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.26-5.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.26-$5.30 EPS.

NYSE:COR traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.36. 267,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.88. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $130.56. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,648,398.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $96,795.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,672 shares of company stock valued at $31,446,101 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

