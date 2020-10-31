Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 169,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,155. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRVS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

