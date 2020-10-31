CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Update

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,400 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 534,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $942,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $859.46.

CoStar Group stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $823.61. The stock had a trading volume of 257,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,644. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $840.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $748.28. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $939.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.01 and a quick ratio of 14.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55 and a beta of 1.04.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

