Covenant Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 91,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,159,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,327,876. The company has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

