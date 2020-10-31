Cowen Raises Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $39.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price upped by Cowen from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LSCC. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. 140166 lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.43.

LSCC opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 39,500 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,145,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 8,665 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $250,071.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,881 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

