Craig Hallum Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Hold

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, 140166 began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.38.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $118.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,876.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,692,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

