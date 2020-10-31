Credit Suisse Group Increases Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $63.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.58.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $69,636.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,320.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: Commodities

