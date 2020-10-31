Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Down 5.4%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 6,899,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 3,352,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CS shares. CIBC raised Credit Suisse Group to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 871,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 216,263 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 45,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.