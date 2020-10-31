Critical Review: Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) & TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) and TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Capstar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of TriState Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Capstar Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of TriState Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Capstar Financial and TriState Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstar Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 TriState Capital 0 3 3 0 2.50

Capstar Financial presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.50%. TriState Capital has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.86%. Given TriState Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TriState Capital is more favorable than Capstar Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriState Capital has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capstar Financial and TriState Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial 16.15% 8.30% 1.05% TriState Capital 17.89% 10.97% 0.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capstar Financial and TriState Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial $115.82 million 1.97 $22.42 million $1.31 7.93 TriState Capital $315.23 million 1.19 $60.19 million $1.92 6.56

TriState Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial. TriState Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstar Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TriState Capital beats Capstar Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services to community banks. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services. It also provides loans that are secured by cash, marketable securities, cash value life insurance, residential property, or other financial assets, as well as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, asset-based loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and equity and fixed income advisory and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as separately managed accounts primarily comprising ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients that include corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. Further, it provides cash management services; and capital market services, which comprise interest rate swaps and investment management products, as well as engages in wholesaling and marketing the investment products and services. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

