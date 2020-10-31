Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CROX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CL King downgraded shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Crocs by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Crocs by 164.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 477,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Crocs by 152.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Crocs by 94.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 94,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 0.3% in the second quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

