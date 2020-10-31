Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 18,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWS. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Crown Crafts by 12.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 60,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Crafts during the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Crafts during the second quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crown Crafts during the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,244. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.09%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

CRWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Crown Crafts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Crown Crafts from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

