CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $89.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $84.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its position in shares of CSX by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 159,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of CSX by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,729,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,420,000 after purchasing an additional 179,106 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CSX by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.