CTS (NYSE:CTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

CTS stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.40. CTS has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $823.79 million, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

