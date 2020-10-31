CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

CURO opened at $7.49 on Friday. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $322.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a return on equity of 190.07% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

