CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.
CURO opened at $7.49 on Friday. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $322.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56.
CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a return on equity of 190.07% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
CURO Group Company Profile
CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
