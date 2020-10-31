CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,312,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,324,819,000 after acquiring an additional 251,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CVS Health by 91.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837,591 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,252,000 after acquiring an additional 80,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.09. 8,665,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,554,329. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

