Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.35-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65-6.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.56 billion.Dana also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.35 to $0.55 EPS.

NYSE DAN traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. Dana has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $19.21.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. Research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.