Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.35-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65-6.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.56 billion.Dana also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.35 to $0.55 EPS.
NYSE DAN traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. Dana has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $19.21.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. Research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.
