Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Announces Earnings Results

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%.
Shares of Data I/O stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $3.41. 127,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,377. Data I/O has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.47.
About Data I/O
