Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Announces Earnings Results

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%.

Shares of Data I/O stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $3.41. 127,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,377. Data I/O has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.47.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

