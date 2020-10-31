Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.76. 1,773,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,731,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Get Delek US alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a market cap of $740.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Delek US by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 69,607 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 209,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 13.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

Delek US Company Profile (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.