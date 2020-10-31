Denali Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,115 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,746% compared to the typical volume of 133 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNLI. BTIG Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.45.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 440,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 240.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNLI traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.78. 551,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.82. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

