Denali Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,115 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,746% compared to the typical volume of 133 call options.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNLI. BTIG Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.45.
In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ DNLI traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.78. 551,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.82. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
Featured Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.