Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $120.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.50.

CE stock opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.96. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 78.07%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

