Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $242.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $242.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CMI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $192.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Melius lowered Cummins from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.10.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $219.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $231.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

