Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Centene (NYSE:CNC) Target Price to $83.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.18.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene stock opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. Centene has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $542,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $2,216,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,390 shares of company stock worth $5,016,380 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Centene by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Centene by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.