Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Shares Down 6%

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.36. 9,982,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 3,914,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGLY. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Ally in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

Comments


