Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Shares Down 6%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.36. 9,982,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 3,914,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGLY. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Ally in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

