DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.10-6.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.10-$6.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $144.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.18.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,912 shares of company stock worth $3,082,395. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. TD Securities started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.18.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

