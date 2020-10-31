Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Turbine updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.15-0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $28.66 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.81.

In other news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at $24,967,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

