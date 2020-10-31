DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the September 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the 2nd quarter worth $5,143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 117,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the 2nd quarter worth $809,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DLH alerts:

Shares of DLH stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.96. 17,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,478. DLH has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $51.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.