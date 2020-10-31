Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $82.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,817,000 after buying an additional 3,565,738 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,842,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,761,000 after buying an additional 984,185 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after buying an additional 718,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after buying an additional 712,601 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,771,051,000 after buying an additional 541,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $80.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

