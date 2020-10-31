Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Argus cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,503,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

