Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (LEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $8.13 on Friday. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92.
About Dreyfus Strategic Muni.
See Also: What is the definition of market timing?
