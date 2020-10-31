Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (LEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $8.13 on Friday. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92.

About Dreyfus Strategic Muni.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

